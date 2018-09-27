Jeremy Scott Clark, 44, a former First Coast High School teacher who was arrested in March on child porn charges, was sentenced Wednesday seven years and six months in federal prison for sharing images depicting child sexual abuse over the internet.

On Feb. 22, an undercover agent posted several messages on a social media website called Kik to try and attract individuals with a sexual interest in children, according to the FBI report. Around 9 p.m. that day, a person with the username "LLCoolJack1973" using the screen name "Jack Crow" messaged the agent.

Jeremy Clark, a First Coast High School teacher. Photo: Facebook.

The user told the undercover agent that he was interested in 8- to 12-year-olds and that he wanted to see photos of his 9-year-old daughter. In exchange, the user sent the undercover agent photos and videos of child porn, according to the report.

The report also states that the user, believed to be Clark, told the undercover agent that he was a school teacher who molested a student.

Excerpts from an FBI search warrant that details disturbing exchange between Kik app user LLCoolJack1973 and and undercover agent.

The FBI issued a search warrant for his current residence in Ponte Vedra where he resides with his wife and three children and arrested him.

Before Clark's arrest, authorities questioned his wife separately.

In the search warrant, Clark's wife told agents her husband used '1973' in his usernames and passwords because it is his birth year. She also said she recognized her husband's thumb and a comforter from their home in the background of an explicit photo sent by LLCoolJack1973.

A Duval County court records search shows Clark has no previous arrests in Jacksonville, only a traffic ticket from 2015. In the search warrant, agents noted Clark was charged for driving under the influence in 1994, according to NCIC. Clark was also honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy for underage drinking. Shortly after, he obtained a teaching certificate in California.

“The FBI will stop at nothing to protect innocent victims, and seek justice for the heinous acts committed against them,” said Charles P. Spencer, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “This case is even more egregious having been committed by someone who was in a position of authority. Our investigators will continue to work tirelessly in coordination with our law enforcement partners to identify those who abuse their positions and prey on our children.”

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

