First Coast High School teacher accused of having romantic relationship with student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A First Coast High School teacher is in jail in Duval County, accused of having a romantic relationship with a student.

According to JSO jail records, 27-year-old Gretchin Thompson was arrested Wednesday on charges of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in romantic relations with a student.

A message shared with First Coast High School families from Principal Justin Fluent says Thompson had been reassigned to duties with no student contact earlier this year after the school received allegations Thompson had engaged in "inappropriate communications" with a student. Those allegations prompted school leaders to open an internal human resources review, Fluent's message says.

"Today, we learned that the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office arrested Ms. Thompson on a charge of soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a student," Fluent's message says. "While the judicial process plays out and as our internal human resources review continues, Ms. Thompson will not be returning to the classroom; however, I want to remind everyone of the presumption of innocence."

Thompson was a science teacher, according to First Coast High School's staff directory on its website. Her former classes will be staffed with a long-term substitute teacher, Fluent's message says. The school's administrative team will monitor those classes to ensure instruction meets expectations.

