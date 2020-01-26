JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A First Coast High School teacher accused of "inappropriate sexual conduct" with a former student is back in jail after being released back in November, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office website.

Christine S. Dennard, a music teacher at First Coast High School, was arrested back in November and charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a 16 or 17-year-old victim, according to JSO inmate records. Dennard bonded out a short time later, records said. However, JSO inmate records say Dennard was booked at the Duval County Jail again on Friday, Jan. 24.

Records say Dennard is charged with unlawful sexual activities with certain minors.

Her bond is set at $150,003. Her next court date is Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

