First appearance held for suspect in deadly shooting at Jacksonville steakhouse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of shooting two people Saturday night inside a hotel restaurant had his first appearance Thursday morning.

Cory Hall, 29, turned himself in on Wednesday evening. He's been charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree

During his first appearance, the judge set his bond at $1.5 million for both charges. His next court date will be Sept. 30.

On Wednesday, First Coast News learned that Paige Gallon IV, 26, had also been arrested in connection to the incident.

Gallon faces charges of accessory after the fact. He is being held without bond at the Duval County Jail.

According to an arrest report, two young men were leaving the bathroom of the Morton's Steakhouse located inside the Hyatt Hotel in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday when Hall and an unidentified man walked in.

A 17-year-old victim later told police that Hall seemed intoxicated and that he suddenly grabbed the other man, a 19-year-old, by the neck and would not let go.

He then pulled out a gun "without warning," the report said, and "shot him once in the head at very close range." The 19-year-old later died.