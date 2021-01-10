Patrick McDowell, man accused of killing Nassau County deputy, has first appearance waived

Patrick McDowell, 35, the subject of a five-day-long manhunt, was booked into the Nassau County Jail around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

NASSAU, Fla. — The man accused of fatally shooting a Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy had his first appearance waived Friday morning.

McDowell has already been assigned a public defender, and his next court date is Oct. 21.

In the Friday court hearing via Zoom, the prosecutor says McDowell will be housed separately.

McDowell is accused of shooting Deputy Joshua Moyers twice, in the face and the back, during a traffic stop Friday. Moyers died in the hospital on Sunday, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper. McDowell also shot a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9.

He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a police dog. McDowell is being held without bond as he waits to be transported to Jacksonville and booked into the Duval County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

McDowell was initially taken into custody on Tuesday and transported to UF Health Jacksonville to be treated for injuries from his capture.

First Coast News received photos from the capture showing the apparent wounds. Another photo shows Moyers' handcuffs binding McDowell's wrists.