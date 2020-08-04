The man accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint, along with soliciting the murder of a JSO officer had his first appearance Wednesday.
Bobby Lorenza Taylor is charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and armed carjacking.
His bond was set at $700,009 and his case was passed to April 29th.
