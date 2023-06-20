Fire Rescue responds to smoke at Jacksonville home, finds dead man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead when the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to a home in the 100 block of Spring Street early Tuesday morning, police said.
JFRD was called to the home around 2 a.m. because someone reported seeing smoke. When they arrived, they determined the smoke was from a hotplate in the kitchen. While searching the rest of the home for safety, they found the dead man, who has not been identified.
Police were called to the scene and found a woman who lives in the home. She was detained and homicide detectives are interviewing her.
The investigation is ongoing.