A fire in Queens Harbour started when no one was home. An investigation is ongoing.

The residential fire occured on Harrington Park Drive around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Queen's Harbour that took place Saturday night.

The residential fire caused significant damage to the home -- the majority of the damage was to the attic, Jacksonville Fire Rescue officials said. Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue was alerted to the scene by a fire alarm. When first responders arrived, there was a significant amount of smoke and reinforcements were called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.