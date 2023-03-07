Putnam County house fire leads to homicide investigation

Firefighters found a man's body inside the home after the fire. His death has been ruled a homicide.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Hawthorne led police to find a homicide victim, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

When police responded to the fire in the 100 block of Cottonwood Drive Sunday, they found a man's body inside.

The State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the fire and the body was sent for an autopsy.

On Monday, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. Police are not disclosing the cause of death at this time.

The identity of the victim will be determined by the medical examiner.