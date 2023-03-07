x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Putnam County house fire leads to homicide investigation

Firefighters found a man's body inside the home after the fire. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Credit: PCSO
The Putnam County School Office shared this picture of a house fire in Hawthorne.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Hawthorne led police to find a homicide victim, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

When police responded to the fire in the 100 block of Cottonwood Drive Sunday, they found a man's body inside. 

The State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the fire and the body was sent for an autopsy.

On Monday, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. Police are not disclosing the cause of death at this time. 

The identity of the victim will be determined by the medical examiner. 

The owner of the home, Louis Stackhouse, 69, has "not been located." Police are looking for his car, a silver 2008 Saturn Sky. 

Credit: PCSO
Police are looking for this car, which they say belongs to the owner of a house that caught fire in Hawthorne. A dead body was later found at the house.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

One man is dead after shooting on Trout River Boulevard

Before You Leave, Check This Out