Putnam County house fire leads to homicide investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Hawthorne led police to find a homicide victim, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
When police responded to the fire in the 100 block of Cottonwood Drive Sunday, they found a man's body inside.
The State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the fire and the body was sent for an autopsy.
On Monday, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. Police are not disclosing the cause of death at this time.
The identity of the victim will be determined by the medical examiner.
The owner of the home, Louis Stackhouse, 69, has "not been located." Police are looking for his car, a silver 2008 Saturn Sky.