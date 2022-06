Toby Gaines's mother identified him as the victim in a shooting Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was found dead in the street on Jacksonville's Northwest side Saturday morning has been identified as 21-year-old Toby Gaines.

Gaines's mother told First Coast News the shooting victim was her son.

He was found in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street around 7:20 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene.