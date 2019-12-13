A survivor of the 2018 crash that killed four young adults in Gilchrist County was arrested on Friday and he faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, the Florida Highway Patrol told First Coast News.

An investigation revealed that Blake Delapaz, 21, was speeding and going eastbound on County Road 340, according to the FHP report. At the intersection at US Highway 129, he reportedly failed to stop.

The driver of another vehicle crashed into Delapaz's vehicle that also carried Isabella Garcia, 19, Cameron Bell, 18, Hayden Raulerson, 20, and Alysia Litlejohn, 20, FHP said.

Delapaz survived with serious injuries, but the other four adults were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured.

Blood tests revealed that Delapaz was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to the report. He was arrested in Jacksonville and booked into the Duval County Jail with a bond of $950,000, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records state.

In addition to DUI manslaughter, Delapaz also faces DUI, property damage and vehicular manslaughter charges, FHP said.

FHP revealed that the four who died weren't wearing a seatbelt.