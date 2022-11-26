FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday

FHP says the sedan struck a concrete light pole.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave.

FHP says that the man driving a sedan south on US Highway 17, just north of Birmingham Avenue in the inside travel lane. Troopers say for unknown reasons, the man swerved to the right and exited off of the roadway onto the right shoulder.

FHP says the sedan then struck a concrete light pole.

He was later pronounced dead, according to the FHP.