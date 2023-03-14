FHP looking for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in St. Johns County

Troopers say the vehicle will likely have damage to the right side, including the headlights and side mirror.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Troopers say the incident took place between 9 p.m. on March 11 and the early morning hours of March 12 at US-1 North and Stokes Landing Road in St. Johns County.

The victim was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on US-1, troopers say.

