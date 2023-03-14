x
Crime

FHP looking for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in St. Johns County

Troopers say the vehicle will likely have damage to the right side, including the headlights and side mirror.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.  

Troopers say the incident took place between 9 p.m. on March 11 and the early morning hours of March 12 at US-1 North and Stokes Landing Road in St. Johns County. 

The victim was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on US-1, troopers say.

The vehicle will likely have damage to the right side, including the headlights and side mirror.  

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 cash for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect.  Your identity will remain anonymous. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477. You can also visit the website at p3tips.com or download the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”

 

