FHP looking for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
Troopers say the incident took place between 9 p.m. on March 11 and the early morning hours of March 12 at US-1 North and Stokes Landing Road in St. Johns County.
The victim was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on US-1, troopers say.
The vehicle will likely have damage to the right side, including the headlights and side mirror.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 cash for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Your identity will remain anonymous. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477. You can also visit the website at p3tips.com or download the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”