FHP: Man walking on side of I-75 in Punta Gorda identified as Georiga prison escapee

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man Saturday morning in Punta Gorda they say escaped from prison in Georgia.

At 6:02 a.m., troopers stopped a pedestrian walking on southbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 158 in Charlotte County. They were able to identify the man as 67-year-old Anthony Moret of Valdosta, Georgia.

FHP explains a warrant search revealed Moret had an active warrant for "escape while serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder."