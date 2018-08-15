A hit-and-run driver abandoned a vehicle in Putnam County after striking and killing a pedestrian on Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Officers found the victim, a 40-year-old woman from Interlachen, and a Dodge truck on State Road 20 near Wippletree Road just after midnight, FHP said. The victim was walking on the shoulder of SR-20 when the truck struck the woman as the vehicle headed westbound on the outside lane.

The driver of the truck has yet to be determined and an investigation is ongoing.

