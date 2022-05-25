Fernandina police warn of wallet-stealing scheme at local grocery stores

Police say recently there have been reports in the area concerning two men and a woman who distract shoppers in a grocery store and then steal the shopper’s wallet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department is warning the public about reports of a wallet-stealing scheme involving multiple people at the grocery store.

The trio appears to be in their 20s, well-dressed and each is wearing a COVID mask, police say.

Police say, usually, the woman asks the shopper a question about a grocery item and lures them a few feet away from their cart while another lifts the wallet out of the shopper’s purse.

"We encourage our community to secure their purses or backpacks while shopping," police say. "This can be done by making sure the compartments are zipped or fastened shut, securing the purse or backpack to the cart with the child strap or a carabiner clip or carrying it on your person."

They say if a person, no matter how friendly, tries to lure you away from your cart, take the cart with you or take your personal items as well.

Police say the photos below are from a recent incident at a grocery store on the island.