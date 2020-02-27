Two 18-year-olds and two juveniles were arrested Wednesday after a reported armed robbery in Bradenton, Florida, according to the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

Police said Zachary Burwell, 18, Braden Cope, 18, and two other juveniles were arrested after they reportedly entered a home located on Davis Street and robbed two victims while they were playing video games.

During Sunday evening, Burwell, Cope and two juveniles are believed to have taken the wallets, cellphones and a handgun that was in a locked box from two victims, police said.

One of the victims was also hit on the head with a handgun during the robbery, sustaining non-life-threatening injures, officers said. The four individuals then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

During interviews with the victims, officers were able to identify two of the armed men as Burwell and Cope.

Both were arrested and charged with armed burglary, armed robbery and aggravated assault, police said. Cope was also charged with aggravated battery. He is being held in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Bradenton, Florida on Feb. 22 also.

The two other individuals, who are juveniles, were also arrested at that time, but their names are not yet being released by police.

At the time of their arrest, they were found with items stolen during the armed robbery, according to police.

Braden Cope (left), Zachary Burwell (right), Juvenille (name not disclosed), Juvenille (name not disclosed).

