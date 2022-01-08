Man charged with setting fire to Fernandina Beach mechanic shop after being let go

A report says witnesses told police that Daniel Rosado stated to multiple people that he intended to “burn the place down.”

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man is facing an arson charge after he set a business on fire shortly after being fired from his job, according to the Fernandina Police Department.

According to an arrest affidavit, Daniel Rosado, 62, was both living and working at an automotive mechanic shop at 928 South 8th Street.

The business owner told police that Rosado was down on his luck he let him crash at a shed on the property as well as work there, the affidavit says. However, the owner told police that he and Roasado got into a disagreement one day that led to his firing.

A report says witnesses later told police that Rosado stated to multiple people that he intended to “burn the place down.”

Later that evening, firefighter received a call that the building was engulfed in flames.

A police affidavit says Rosado was caught on camera going to the restroom of a nearby gas station around the time of the fire. The store attendant reportedly told police that after Rosado left, the restroom was soaked with water and had a strong smell of gasoline.

When police tried to talk to Rosado they reportedly found him intoxicated and complaining of chest pains. He was taken to the hospital.