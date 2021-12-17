Fernandina Beach man faces 40 years in prison after he was caught with meth

When police arrested Wilson, they found four plastic bags containing over 100 grams of meth in his bag.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Friday.

Shawn Andrew Wilson faces up to 40 years in federal prison with a mandatory minimum of 5 years.

The 47-year-old was riding a motorcycle with the license plate folded up and not visible, according to the plea agreement.

When asked to pull over by officers, Wilson made a U-turn and pretended to pull over before speeding up. He blew through a red light and crashed the bike.

When police arrested Wilson, they found four plastic bags containing over 100 grams of methamphetamine in his bag, according to police.