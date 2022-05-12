Fernandina Beach man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

FDLE agents arrested Jason Thomas Roberts this morning on thirteen counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — This morning law enforcement agents arrested forty-five-year-old Fernandina Beach man Jason Thomas Roberts on thirteen counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began in January after FDLE agents received multiple CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The tips alerted agents to an online address sharing files depicting possible child sexual abuse material.

Still images and videos discovered included children in sexual situations with adults and other children. Two files were confirmed by NCMEC to include children identified by law enforcement in previous investigations.

Roberts is the owner of JTR Leadership Training and co-owner of Key Fitness Personal Training. He is also a former Boy Scout leader.

Roberts was booked into the Nassau County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Fourth Judicial Circuit.

In a statement, FDLE said the investigation is active -

"If you have information about Jason Thomas Roberts that may help investigators, please contact Special Agent Bill Bowes at the FDLE Jacksonville Regional Operations Center, (904) 360-7100.