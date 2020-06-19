Deputies: Fernandina Beach man passed out drunk, 'appeared to be deceased,' arrested on child neglect charges

Kenneth Landrum, who was reportedly watching the children, was passed out on a bed and "almost appeared to be deceased."

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man was arrested Thursday on child neglect charges after two children were reportedly found outside a home naked while he was passed out inside drunk, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

NCSO said deputies received a call to a home in the area of Magnolia Lane and Amelia Road regarding two children outside, one was naked.

When deputies arrived, they found the two children with a neighbor who was dressing the girl. The boy reportedly had a large shirt on, but no pants.

When deputies went inside of the children's home, they found a man, identified as James McMurray, and another man, identified as Kenneth Landrum. Landrum, who was reportedly watching the children, was passed out on a bed and "almost appeared to be deceased," the police report states.

When deputies woke Landrum up, he appeared to have a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was very disoriented and couldn't answer the deputy's question about where the children were, the police report states.

While searching the home, deputies also found several empty cans of beer and small liquor bottles around the house, deputies say.