Fernandina Beach fire crews, FDLE crime scene unit at home where gunshot victim was taken to hospital

The Fernandina Beach fire chief says crews were called to the home Monday for a medical call and took a victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Fernandina Beach fire crews are on the scene of a home where a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital Monday.

FDLE's crime scene unit was still on scene on the 2100 block of Whitefield Drive as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. A neighbor told First Coast News police had been on scene for about 12 hours.

Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox said his department responded to the home Monday for a medical call and took a victim to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Fernandina Beach Police confirmed police were investigating, but said they were not ready to release any additional information or further comment about what happened.