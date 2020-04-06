Fentanyl, meth and drug paraphernalia found during search of Flagler County home

Six people were located inside the residence and four were arrested.

Fentanyl, meth and a slew of other drugs and drug paraphernalia was located during a search warrant executed in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the warrant was served after numerous complaints from the community regarding a house, located on Raemoor Drive, known for narcotics activity.

Deputies say the residence had 69 calls for service in the past two years for incidents including disturbances, overdoses, drug dealing, warrant arrests and a prior drug search warrant almost a year ago.

This week, deputies served a search warrant that located fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription medication without a prescription, used and unused needles and drug paraphernalia.

Six people were located inside the residence and four were arrested.