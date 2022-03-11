'Known fentanyl dealer' killed in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting identified

Police say the victim was Matthew Orlando Dilworth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, who the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said was a "known fentanyl dealer," was identified as Matthew Orlando Dilworth.

JSO said that a Narcotic Overdose Squad was conducting an investigation into Dilworth, who may be related to an overdose death from a week ago. While the unit was doing surveillance, JSO believed to have located the alleged suspect driving around inside a vehicle. Police say they tried to pull the man over, but he took off on foot near Cane Lane.

JSO says that the foot chase continued down to the 5800 block of Cane Lane when JSO officers reportedly ordered the man to stop. Police say it was at this time that the man pulled out a handgun and fired.

The suspect then continued running toward a different residence on Broadway Avenue and entered the home, according to JSO.

Shortly after, JSO says Orlando encountered two different detectives on Broadway Avenue. It was at that point that he fired again at police, JSO says.

Detectives then returned fire and shot Orlando, who fell into the front yard of a home, police say.

JSO says that the man was still holding the gun with the finger on the trigger, so a K-9 was brought over to help police deter the threat.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead in the front yard.