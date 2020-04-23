The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a female who may have been involved in a shooting where another female was shot while sitting in the backseat of a car in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood Thursday.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of the shooting inside 5020 Cleveland Rd.

Police say two groups of individuals were in a dispute, which led the shooting.

The female, unknown in age, was transported to UF with non-life threatening conditions.

Police say they detained several individuals and are now searching for another female, also unknown in age.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500.