Female employee of Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested on child pornography, other charges

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A female Clay County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested on child pornography and other charges Friday resulting from a Green Cove Springs police investigation.
Monica Mae Green, 45, was charged with possession of child pornography, the transmission of material harmful to a minor, and tampering with physical evidence. Police reported the arrest in a news release posted on the department's Facebook page.
She is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old boy.
Police said Green has worked in the communications center of the Clay Sheriff's Offce since January 2015. It was unclear whether she was a communications officer or a switchboard operator. She was on administrative leave when arrested, according to Green Cove Springs investigators.
Green couldn't be reached for comment. Information about whether she has an attorney wasn't available Friday night.