Female employee of Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested on child pornography, other charges

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A female Clay County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested on child pornography and other charges Friday resulting from a Green Cove Springs police investigation.

Monica Mae Green, 45, was charged with possession of child pornography, the transmission of material harmful to a minor, and tampering with physical evidence. Police reported the arrest in a news release posted on the department's Facebook page.

She is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old boy.

Police said Green has worked in the communications center of the Clay Sheriff's Offce since January 2015. It was unclear whether she was a communications officer or a switchboard operator. She was on administrative leave when arrested, according to Green Cove Springs investigators.