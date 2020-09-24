Federal prosecutors seek 3 years in prison for former Navy captain over Guantanamo Bay death

Nettleton wasn’t charged in Tur’s death; He was charged with lying to conceal an affair with Tur’s wife, and the bloody brawl between the two before Tur went missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The former commander of Naval Base Guantanamo Bay should serve at least three years in prison, according to a new filing by federal prosecutors.

Navy Captain John Nettleton was convicted of six counts related to the 2015 death of a Christopher Tur, a civilian worker, under his command. Nettleton wasn’t charged in Tur’s death, but he was charged with lying to conceal an affair with Tur’s wife, as well as the fact that the two men had a bloody brawl shortly before Tur went missing.

Tur’s body was found floating in Guantanamo Bay two days later.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday, prosecutors said Nettleton’s actions violated both “his legal duty and common human decency" and that but for his actions, Tur would still be alive.