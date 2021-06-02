Federal indictment charges 8 members of drug trafficking organization in Jacksonville

The individuals were part of an armed drug trafficking organization that distributed illegal drugs out of a “trap house” on 14th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight members of an armed drug trafficking organization in Jacksonville have been indicted on conspiracy and possession charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The individuals charged in the indictment are Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker (44, Jacksonville); Neal Merrell Walker (50, Jacksonville); Marcus Antonio Peterson (35, Lake City); Ramone Lazai Astin (35, Jacksonville); Alfred Eugene Bell (36, Jacksonville); Mar’quez Maurice Mickler (20, Jacksonville); David Lee Geathers (24, Jacksonville); and Brandiesa Tylese Williams (24, Jacksonville).

They are accused of conspiring to possess and distribute MDMA, also known as “ecstasy” or “molly”, and α‑Pyrrolidino­pentiophenone, also known as “alpha-PVP” or “flakka.”

According to the indictment, the individuals were part of an armed drug trafficking organization that distributed illegal narcotics, primarily out of a “trap house” on 14th Street in Jacksonville.

This occurred from July 2018 until April 13, 2021, when six of the defendants were arrested. During the course of the conspiracy, the members obtained kilogram quantities of the drugs, which were broken up into small amounts and re-packaged for sale to numerous individuals.

Bank account records and public documents show that on two occasions Kimberly Walker and Neal Walker, with the assistance of other members, laundered approximately $98,000 through financial institutions from which they had obtained cashier’s checks to buy tax deeds for five properties in the Jacksonville area.

Bank records also revealed that between June 13, 2019, and November 30, 2020, approximately $330,000 was deposited into an account in the name of a business entity owned by the Walkers.

If convicted, each of the individuals faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.