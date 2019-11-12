The trial date in the federal conspiracy case against Jacksonville Navy Lieutenant Fan Yang and his wife Yang 'Yuki' Yang has been postponed for six months.

Judge Harvey Schlesinger ordered the change at a pre-trial conference on Wednesday morning.

The Yang’s face federal conspiracy charges including conspiracy to defraud the government by importing and manufacturing firearms. Yang’s wife faces conspiracy to export illegal items to China. Their homes were raided by the FBI and NCIS in October.

Prosecutors argue they have a substantial material still to introduce, including over 1900 emails and other communication tied to the case.

Discussion over security clearance that could be needed to handle classified documents also played a role in postponing the trial.

The Yangs were not present in the courtroom Wednesday.

RELATED: Navy Lieutenant, wife arrested in FBI, NCIS raid in San Jose area

Documents obtained by First Coast News say Fan Yang currently holds a top-secret US security clearance and is actively serving in the Navy in a sensitive anti-submarine warfare unit. He was assigned to the Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Weapons School at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Fan Yang was born in China, emigrated to the United States in 1999 as a teenager, and became a US citizen in 2006, according to the documents.

The accusations against the Yangs include conspiracy to defraud the United States, importing and manufacturing firearms, transfer of a firearm to a non-resident and conspiracy to violate federal law (specifically knowing submission of false and misleading export information).

RELATED: FBI conducts raid of home in San Jose neighborhood

Fan Yang is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by an alien admitted under a non-immigrant visa. His wife is accused of submitting false and misleading export information and fraudulently trying to export illegal merchandise from the US to China.

The court documents say the couple worked together to assist a Chinese national in illegally possessing firearms between March 2017 and Sept. 2019. The documents indicate the couple lied to hide the true nature of that relationship.

One account in the documents says Fan Yang requested time off from work to take his family to Disney. But investigators say credit cards linked to him and his wife show flights purchased to Sioux City, Iowa and a meal bought in Sioux City, Nebraska the weekend they were reportedly at the amusement park.

That same weekend, documents say a one-way flight to an airport 100 miles away from Sioux City, Nebraska was also purchased by Fan Yang for the Chinese national.

During an interview, Fan Yang denied that he and his wife had contact with a foreign national in the last seven years, documents said. He also denied any foreign financial interests despite records showing them having a Bank of China Account.