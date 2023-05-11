FDLE debuts sexual assault kit tracking database

FDLE has implemented a statewide web-based tracking system that allows survivors to monitor the location and processing of their barcoded sexual assault kits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced that a sexual assault kit tracking database is now available to survivors throughout Florida.

Based on a law passed in 2021, FDLE implemented a statewide web-based tracking system that allows survivors to monitor the location and processing of their barcoded sexual assault kits.

Survivors may also elect to be notified if a DNA match to an alleged perpetrator occurs.

Gail’s Law passed in 2021 and gave survivors the power to access information about the status of their kits. This built upon previous requirements for law enforcement to submit sexual assault kits from reporting survivors to crime labs within 30 days and created a 120-day mandatory turnaround time for testing.

"Thank you to our FDLE lab analysts for their dedication to sexual assault kit tracking, ensuring all survivors have the information they deserve," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass in a press release. "This is an accomplishment that will help survivors of sexual assault for years to come. I am grateful to Senator Stewart and Gail Gardner for their leadership in making this a reality.”

The program began as a pilot project in June 2022 in Northeast Florida.

The chain of custody of all evidence submitted to crime laboratories is still maintained by their Laboratory Information Management Systems. The Track-Kit database is a service for survivors.