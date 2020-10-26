FBI seeking public's help in locating financial advisor charged with mail fraud

Authorities say Christopher W. Burns, 37, of Berkeley Lake, Georgia, has been charged with mail fraud and there is a warrant for his arrest.

ATLANTA — Federal investigators are searching for a Georgia man charged with mail fraud, the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia announced Monday.

Burns, an Atlanta financial adviser, has not been seen since he left his home on Sept. 24, one day before he was supposed to turn over documents related to his businesses to the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a press release.

Burns is also under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service.

Authorities found that Burns had been conducting business through a number of entities, including Investus Advisers, LLC, Investus Financial, LLC, Dynamic Money and Peer Connect, LLC.

The FBI believes that Burns has defrauded a number of victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

FBI is now seeking the public’s help in locating Burns.

They say the vehicle he was driving was found abandoned in Dunwoody, GA. Inside the vehicle were copies of three cashiers checks totaling over $78,000.

The FBI is also asking anyone who has done business with Burns, and feels that they may be victims, to report it to the FBI.