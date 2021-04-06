FBI responds to incident at Jacksonville International Airport

The FBI confirmed to First Coast News they responded to the incident. They said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An altercation on a plane led to one person being detained by the FBI at the Jacksonville International Airport Friday afternoon.

According to an airport official, the plane was departing JAX around 3 p.m.

The FBI confirmed to First Coast News they responded to the incident. They said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

One person is being held at a local facility until they are transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Saturday, the FBI said.