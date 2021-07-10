Watch Live: FBI launches campaign in North Florida to encourage reporting of hate crimes

The FBI says hate crimes often go unreported for a variety of reasons, including fear of retaliation, privacy concerns or a lack of understanding.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Jacksonville Division is launching a year-long public awareness campaign in communities across North Florida to encourage the reporting of potential hate crimes.

According to the FBI’s 2020 Hate Crime Statistics report, the number of reported hate crimes has increased by more than 20% over the past five years. However, despite the steady increase year-over-year, federal civil rights investigators believe the number of incidents could be even higher.

The FBI has determined that hate crimes often go unreported for a variety of reasons, including fear of retaliation, privacy concerns, or a lack of understanding or trust in the justice system.

“Hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim - they are meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community, which is why investigating hate crimes was recently elevated to a top national security priority for the FBI,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Jacksonville. “This campaign is a way to enhance collaboration between the FBI and our law enforcement partners, as well support local community groups who serve victims of crime daily."