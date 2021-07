The man, called John Doe 44, is believed to have information related to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation, according to the FBI.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI is working to identify a man wanted in a child sex crime investigation.

The man, called John Doe 44 by the FBI, is believed to have information related to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation, according to the FBI.

The FBI obtained video of the man, which may have been recorded in November 2018.