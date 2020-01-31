The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has recovered several items of interest searching a landfill in Georgia Friday in relation to the disappearance of Susan Mauldin in Clay County.

The FBI Jacksonville Evidence Response Team is conducting the search at the Chesser Island Road Landfill in Folkston.

The search includes participation by personnel from the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the State Attorneys Office.

Statement from FBI:

"The search of the Chesser Island Road Landfill by the FBI Evidence Response Team, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and State Attorney’s Office has yielded several items of interest in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Susan Mauldin. The search is now complete and the items recovered are undergoing testing. An update will be provided when more is confirmed."

Mauldin, 65, was last seen in the Harbor Island neighborhood in October, her home was still decorated for Halloween, her car parked in the garage. Police determined that she was endangered.

Police later named a contractor, Corey Binderim, as a person of interest in the case.

Binderim was arrested and faces a forgery charge in Duval County, unrelated to the search for Mauldin.

