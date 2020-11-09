Father, son arrested after Jacksonville rapper shot to death in January

Charles Quentin McCormick Jr., also known as "Lilbuck" was gunned down in a drive-by in January outside a business in the 7000 block of Merill Road, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to the January shooting death of local rapper.

On Jan. 15, an off-duty officer saw the victim, Charles Quentin McCormick Jr., also known as "Lilbuck," gunned down in a drive-by around 11 a.m. outside a business in the 7000 block of Merill Road, according to our news partners, the Florida Times-Union.

The officer chased the car until it crashed and the two suspects fled on foot.

The suspects then committed a home invasion blocks away, holding the homeowner hostage while they changed their clothes and waited to be picked up in a red or orange Dodge Charger or Challenger, police said.

Detectives were able to identify one of the shooting suspects as 21-year-old Hakeem Robinson, JSO said.

On Sept. 10, Hakeem Robinson was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree.