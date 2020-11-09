Father, son arrested after Jacksonville rapper shot to death in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to the January shooting death of local rapper.
On Jan. 15, an off-duty officer saw the victim, Charles Quentin McCormick Jr., also known as "Lilbuck," gunned down in a drive-by around 11 a.m. outside a business in the 7000 block of Merill Road, according to our news partners, the Florida Times-Union.
The officer chased the car until it crashed and the two suspects fled on foot.
The suspects then committed a home invasion blocks away, holding the homeowner hostage while they changed their clothes and waited to be picked up in a red or orange Dodge Charger or Challenger, police said.
Detectives were able to identify one of the shooting suspects as 21-year-old Hakeem Robinson, JSO said.
On Sept. 10, Hakeem Robinson was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree.
His father, Abdul Robinson, 49, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, which is a capital felony.
