A 28-year-old Jacksonville Beach native has been identified as the victim in Thursday night's fatal Jacksonville Beach shooting, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Police said Jake Robert Hall was found dead in the roadway of apparent gunshot wounds on 17th Avenue North and 2nd Street North just before 11 p.m. The shooting is said to have occurred around 9:40 p.m.

RELATED: Man dead after shooting in Jacksonville Beach

The incident is currently being investigated and police do not have a motive or possible suspect(s).

Investigators are asking the public who live anywhere within a six-block radius of 17th Avenue North and 2nd Street to check security cameras for possible evidence.

Hall's boss, Molly Austin, described him a devoted employee. "He was always happy. Did what it took to get the job done."

She owns Happy Trails 4x4 in Atlantic Beach and was expecting Hall to work Friday. But, she was told early Friday morning of his death.

"We can't get Jake back, but we can move forward and try to bring justice to Jake," she said.

Austin hopes to create a GoFundMe page soon to help his family, including his three children.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Jacksonville Beach Police.