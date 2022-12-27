Father of Haleigh Cummings was arrested: How he grabbed headlines 13 years ago when she vanished

Ronald Cummings was arrested on Christmas Day when police say he tried to grab an officer's gun. Here's a deeper look at what we know about him.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — If someone reached for a deputy's gun, that case could possibly make the the news -- but it's not guaranteed.

This case, however, involved Ronald Cummings, and because of his story, it was certain to make headlines.

He is the father of Haleigh Cummings, who vanished in 2009 when she was five-years-old. The case of the missing little blond-haired girl was on local and cable news every night. The mystery captured the nation and threw her father into the spotlight.

Based on a December 2022 Putnam County Sheriff's Office report, Cummings was arrested on several charges. One includes reaching for a deputy’s gun this past Sunday morning.

The state and the country watched as Ronald Cummings pleaded on camera in 2009 for help finding his missing daughter.

She disappeared from her father’s home in Satsuma that he shared with his girlfriend, Misty Croslin, who was 17 at the time. Croslin was the last one to see Haleigh alive the night she vanished.

The media and detectives followed Cummings and his girlfriend’s every move for months. The case drew more intrigue when – just weeks after Haleigh disappeared and remained missing -- the girl’s father married his teenage girlfriend. Days later, the couple appeared on the Today Show. They were asked about the decision to wed while his child was missing.

Cummings was not a suspect in that case, but he was convicted of drug trafficking in 2010, and he was just released from prison in October of 2022.

Then, early Sunday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a deputy discovered the 39-year-old behind the wheel, passed out in a car that had crashed into a street sign.

A report stated Cummings was holding a bottle of Hennessy cognac, was combative, and ultimately attempted to pull the deputy's gun from its holster.

Cummings faces charges including battery on a law enforcement officer,

resisting arrest with violence, and possession of drug-trafficking quantities of Oxycodone.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach issued a statement calling Cummings quote "a menace to our community." He added, "I hope we can move swiftly to put him back in prison."

Cummings is being held on a $185,000 bond.