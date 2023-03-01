Florida man Jeffrey Imler is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of schedule II - fentanyl, according to police.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — A Florida man was indicted and arrested for the murder of his son after giving him drugs in September 2021, according to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An investigation by the TBI and the White Pine Police Department (WPPD) resulted in the indictment of Jeffrey Imler, 63, on a murder charge in connection to the overdose death of his son, Jason Imler, 39, TBI said.

In September 2021, TBI joined investigators with WPPD in investigating Jason's death after he was found dead at a residence in the 1000 block of Rosella Drive in White Pine.

According to officials, Jason died because of an overdose caused by fentanyl toxicity.

During the investigation, agents determined that Jeffrey was the person responsible for distributing the drugs to him.

In January, the Jefferson County grand jury returned indictments charging Jeffrey with one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of schedule II - fentanyl, TBI said.