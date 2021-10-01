Fatal St. Augustine hotel shooting may have been an accident, according to report

A woman says two friends started playing with a gun and pointed it at her boyfriend when the gun went off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting in St. Augustine Thursday night.

Alexander Reece Johnson, 18, was arrested for negligent manslaughter with a firearm.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, around 7 p.m. officers responded to the VOCO Hotel located at area of 215 Anastasia Blvd. in reference to a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman, and she said that she was in the hotel room with her boyfriend and two of his guy friends.

She advised that one of his friends started playing with a gun and pointed it at her boyfriend when the gun went off, shooting her boyfriend, Nieem Nelson-Bailey, 20.

He was found dead inside the hotel room, according to police.

At that time, she told police the two friends took off running out of the hotel room. Johnson was detained without incident shortly after the shooting while officers continued to search for the other person.

Around 10 p.m. police say the person of interest turned himself in to the St. Augustine Police Department. That person was later identified as Gabriel "Gabe" Debaun.