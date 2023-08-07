Fatal shooting in July was retaliation for killing earlier that day, Jacksonville police say

Two people were shot in the 1500 block of Lane Avenue around 2 a.m. July 20. Police say a fatal shooting later that day, on the same street, was retaliation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from the day of the original crimes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office now believes two shootings that took place on July 20 on Lane Avenue South are connected, according to a press release Monday.

Two people were shot in the 1500 block just before 2 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. The other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Then, around 8 p.m., there was a shooting in the 1600 block. Paramedics took a victim to the hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Police now believe the shooting at 8 p.m. was retaliation for the shooting at 2 a.m.

The accused shooters in both incidents have both been arrested.

Prince Stubbs, 35, was arrested for the double shooting at 2 a.m.

Tyler Boose, 17, was arrested for the shooting at 8 p.m.