Police: 'At least' 40 rounds fired, one killed in shooting at food truck

A group of five men shot at the victim, who died at the hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man died after he was shot while waiting at a food truck in the 2000 block of Edgewood Avenue West, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said at a press briefing.

The shooting took place on Saturday around 2:40 p.m., Rudlaff said.

A group of at least five men approached the victim in front of the food truck and shot at least 40 rounds. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

There was no physical or verbal altercation leading up to the shooting, Rudlaff said.

There were multiple people at the food truck -- Rudlaff said there was not a large crowd -- but no one else was injured.

The five men escaped on foot and have not been apprehended at this time.

JSO has not identified the victim at this time and is conducting an investigation. The food truck operator did not know who the victim was.