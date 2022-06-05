Fatal hit and run in Jacksonville overnight

All lanes of Blanding Boulevard before the intersection with Morse Avenue are still closed as of early morning Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A fatal hit and run overnight has closed all lanes on Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21), before the intersection of Blanding and Morse Avenue.

All lanes have been closed since 4:52 a.m. and remained closed as of 7:12 a.m.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., the victim was walking in the southbound inside lane of Blanding Boulevard when a vehicle came towards him and struck him, Florida Highway Patrol said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle fled the scene. FHP was not able to provide any description of the vehicle at this time.