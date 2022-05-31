Bomb squad on scene after fatal car fire at Jacksonville Winn Dixie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was updated at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday.
A bomb squad is now on the scene of a fatal car fire in the parking lot of Winn Dixie on Monument Road in Jacksonville.
A video taken by an eyewitness shows large plumes and the car engulfed in flames. A loud bang can be heard in the video.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the fire at Winn Dixie on Monument Road just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, a source with JFRD said.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives are now on the scene.
There is an active crime scene at this time.
This is a developing story. First Coast News will update when we know more.