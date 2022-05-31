Bomb squad on scene after fatal car fire at Jacksonville Winn Dixie

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to a car on fire at Winn Dixie on Monument Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and a bomb squad are on the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was updated at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday.

A bomb squad is now on the scene of a fatal car fire in the parking lot of Winn Dixie on Monument Road in Jacksonville.

A video taken by an eyewitness shows large plumes and the car engulfed in flames. A loud bang can be heard in the video.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the fire at Winn Dixie on Monument Road just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, a source with JFRD said.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives are now on the scene.

There is an active crime scene at this time.