A Good Samaritan pulled over to help driver in accident. She was hit by a car and killed.

The woman pulled over to help after a car involved in the accident drove away from the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Good Samaritan exited her car to help another woman whose car had been hit Monday morning on the northbound side of State Road 113. Minutes after, both the Good Samaritan and the woman involved in the accident were hit by a vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Good Samaritan was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Monday at 12:47 a.m., 'Vehicle 1' was driving on State Road 113 north of Trednick Parkway when 'Vehicle 2' struck the car and drove away.

A woman who saw the accident parked and got out of her car to assist the driver of Vehicle 2.

Another vehicle, 'Vehicle 3' then passed through the road and hit both women.