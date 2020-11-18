Family says woman killed by suspect who died in Maryland police shootout was a 'blessing wherever she went'

A suspect identified by sources as Shawn Braddy was killed after shooting at officers trying to arrest him in Maryland.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Family members say a mother of four who was killed Monday in the Oakleaf area of Clay County had been abused by the man suspected of shooting her to death - a man who law enforcement sources say died of gunshot wounds himself Tuesday night after shooting a Maryland police officer.

Sources tell First Coast News Shawn Braddy was killed after being confronted by Maryland police who had been told of his whereabouts as part of an ongoing investigation by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Maryland police say the suspect wounded one of the officers.

"These officers were taking a very dangerous individual off of our streets," said a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Maryland.

On Monday, Clay County deputies responded to a shooting in the Oakleaf area. The family of Tiara McDaniel tells us she was the woman killed in that shooting.

Her family members said she "was a beautiful angel to so many. She loved her family and most of all her children. She was a blessing wherever she went, and she had a smile that would light up an entire room. She will be truly missed by so many others."

"I thank God for allowing me to love and be a part of her life," said McDaniel's aunt. "We did not get justice for her mother's murder five years ago, but we did get justice for [Tiara]'s murder. Now we can rest tonight knowing he can't hurt anyone else."

Clay County Sheriff's Office has not publicly confirmed whether it was Braddy who was killed in the shooting in Maryland, but sources with close knowledge of the investigation confirmed to First Coast News it was Braddy who was killed by Montgomery County police.

First Coast News is waiting to learn more information on the investigation into Braddy and the Oakleaf shooting and the condition of the officer in Maryland.