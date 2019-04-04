JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the Bunker Hill area in Northwest Jacksonville.

JSO says they got a call about an injured person around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found a person dead.

Foul play is suspected.

While JSO did not confirm the identity of the victim, resident Michael Genes identified him as his cousin, Lucious Williams. Multiple family members confirmed the same information to First Coast News.

Genes said Williams was at his home off Bunker Hill Boulevard Thursday afternoon when his landlord came by to pick up a rent check.

"She was knocking on the door, knocking on the door, knocking on the door," said Genes. "He did not answer, but they say they saw him through the window laying on the bed or across the bed."

Genes said detectives told the family he was hit in the head with a blunt object.

"One person can't take him like that," Genes said. "It had to have been two or three people."

Williams' family said there was not any forced entry to his house, and they believe the suspect might have known Williams.

JSO has not confirmed this information, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have no suspect information and are asking anyone with information about the death to call JSO at 904-630-0500.