Family remembers Clay County teen killed in shooting

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The family of a Clay County teenager shot and killed Tuesday evening wants the community to know what kind of person he was.

Skylar Townsend, age 18, died after a shooting along the 1100 block of Center Street in Green Cove Springs.

"I want everyone to know the caring person he was. He was there for everyone. He liked making people laugh,” said Kaiden Townsend, Skylar’s older brother.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department said Wednesday that officers found and seized a vehicle of interest in connection to the shooting. Police said the vehicle is being processed for evidence and charges are pending.