'The spirit of the family' | Relatives release statement about woman killed in Jacksonville triple homicide

The family of one of the victims in a triple homicide Monday night in Jacksonville's Moncrief area is sharing their grief.

Sara Cancel Urriola was identified by family members as one of the three people shot and killed at the Calloway Cove Apartments. Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were conducting an investigation in the area when they heard gunshots, then located the crime scene to discover Urriola and two other victims dead with gunshot wounds.

Urriola briefly worked as a clerk at the State Attorney's Office in 2019. Her family says she was a wife and mother and describes her as "the light, the glue and the spirit of the family."

Four teenagers were arrested in the triple homicide, including a 14-year-old girl JSO says drove the getaway car, and two 17-year-old boys, as well as 18-year-old Keon Lester, according to police. First Coast News is not identifying the juvenile suspects. All four are charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the case.

Read the full statement from Urriola's family below:

"We have lost a loving, caring, wife, mother, daughter, niece, cousin, sister, aunt, best-friend and friend today. Sara loved her friends and family very much and the friends that knew her know she was all about the well-being of her family. She loved to dance, dress up, and enjoyed all family events. She loved music and enjoyed being with her family and friends more than anything, being the center of the entire family. She was the light, the glue, and the spirit of the family. Dancing was Sara’s first passion and love. She started her career in Criminal Justice, earned her AA Degree at FSCJ, and Bachelor’s at UNF in Jacksonville, and she was currently working towards earning her Master’s at FSU. Sara loved to travel with her family and friends relishing her time with her close knit family. But the ultimate love of her life was her son Kevin Alexander.