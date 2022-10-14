'Guilty as charged for first degree murder': Family of Tayten, Robert Baker relieved by verdict in Mark Wilson trial

Mark Wilson was found guilty for two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Tayten and Robert Baker

PALATKA, Fla — After nearly two hours of jury deliberation, verdicts were returned and Mark Wilson was found guilty for first degree murder for the deaths of 14-year-old Tayten Baker and his brother 12-year-old Robert Baker.

A guilty verdict is what the Baker family had hoped for. They say it will never bring their boys back, but it does bring a sense of relief to the family.

“To know that he can never do this to another family to anybody is the best news in the world right now,” Cousin Kelli Cocco said.

The Baker family says at times, being in the courtroom, just feet away from Mark Wilson was unbearable. Wilson is accused of beating 14 year old Tatyen Baker and his brother 12-year-old Robert Baker in the head with a hammer, then slitting their throats. But after hearing the word ‘guilty’, the family is relieved.

“It feels almost like something was lifted off of your chest like you don't want to cry anymore,” Sarah Baker said.

Tayten and Robert’s mother Sarah Baker says she and her family are grateful for the prosecution’s hard work.

“The defendant showed no mercy on these two boys. And it's our job to make sure that he's held accountable. We're halfway there. We got a little bit more work to do,” Putnam County State Attorney R.J. Larizza said.

Baker says she will never get her boys back, so all her family can do now is hold onto memories.

“Well, Tayten is our teddy bear that always calls him you know. Robert was more smart, more laid back, more calm, you know, more reserved, but the smartest guy,” Cocco said.

They will continue fighting for justice.

“I hope he dies. That's what we want. We want the death penalty,” Baker said.